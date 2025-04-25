UP Board Topper Prize Money: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the result of UP board 10th and 12th examination 2025 today at 12:30 pm.

What is required to check the UP board 10th, 12th results 2025?

UP board results 2025: Prize for toppers

UP Board 10th 12th Toppers Prize: This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced special rewards for the toppers. According to reports, the students who top the Class 10th and 12th at the state level will be awarded Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and a certificate of honour by the government.

UPMSP results 2025: Prizes for district-level toppers

Apart from the state-level toppers, students who top each district will also receive a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and a certificate of honour. The purpose of this reward is to honour the hard work of the promising students from all districts and motivate students to perform better in future.

Why is this initiative special?

This initiative aims to boost the confidence of UP Board students, and they will be motivated to study hard in the future as well. This will not only boost students' morale but will also give other students a goal to perform better.