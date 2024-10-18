UGC NET Result 2024: NTA scorecards, Cut-Off released at official website

The results of the UGC NET June 2024 exam were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 17. NTA has made the subject and category-wise cut-offs available in addition to the UGC NET June 2024 result. The UGC NET 2024 June result link can be found on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Between August 21 and September 4, more than nine lakh students took the UGC NET June 2024 exam in various exam cities around the nation. The final UGC NET June 2024 answer keys have already been made available by NTA. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Post cancellation of the examination in June over the alleged paper leak, the agency then held UGC NET June 2024 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in different cities nationwide on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, September 2, 3 and 4.

UGC NET Result 2024: Marking pattern

Each question was worth two marks under the UGC NET June 2024 marking scheme, and there was no negative marking for the incorrect answers. No marks were awarded for questions that were left unanswered, unattempted, or marked for review.

Only candidates who attempted the question and selected one of the right answers would receive credit if a question was determined to be inaccurate, unclear, or to have numerous valid answers. Only candidates who attempted the question will receive two marks if it is determined to be wrong and is removed. Either technical or human error could be the cause.

UGC NET June 2024 Result: Insights

• Number of candidates registered: 11,21,225

• Number of candidates appeared: 6,84,224

• Candidates qualified for PhD only: 1,12,070

• Candidates qualified for JRF: 4970

• Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only: 53,694

UGC NET Result 2024: Check reservation policy

- 15 percent of the seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates

- 5 percent of the seats in the above-mentioned categories for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40 per cent or more disability.

- 7.5 percent of Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

- 27 per cent of the seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates as per the Central List

- 10 percent of the seats for General-Economically Weaker Sections (General- EWS) candidates.

UGC NET Result 2024: Basis of selection

The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships will be made through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment:

• National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)

• National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD)

• National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC).

UGC NET Result 2024: Steps to check scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Press on the link designated for the UGC NET 2024 June result

Step 3: Enter credentials like roll number and registration number

Step 4: Send and download UGC NET June 2024 result for later use.

UGC NET Result 2024: NTA customer care

Applicants can contact the NTA assistance desk at 011-4075 9000 or send an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For the most recent information, candidates are suggested to visit the NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Result 2024: What next?

• According to the UGC, the JRF-qualified applicants are accepted into the PhD program following an interview.

• In place of entrance exams administered by various universities or HEIs for PhD admission, the UGC NET under category-2 or category-3 may be used as an entrance exam.

• Candidates who meet the requirements for categories two and three will receive 70% of their weight from their NET scores, with the remaining 30% coming from how well they performed in the university or HEI-conducted interview or viva voice.

• The combined merit of the NET marks and the scores earned during the interview or viva voice will determine the PhD admission.

• The NET scores of candidates in categories two and three will be valid for admission to PhD programs for a year following the announcement of the UGC NET results.