Home / Education / News / Controversy around NCERT textbooks' rationalisation 'unwarranted': JNU VC

Controversy around NCERT textbooks' rationalisation 'unwarranted': JNU VC

The recent controversy around rationalisation of NCERT textbooks is "unwarranted", said JNU vice-chancellor Santishree, asserting that revised syllabus must include new "discoveries and knowledge"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Controversy around NCERT textbooks' rationalisation 'unwarranted': JNU VC

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The recent controversy around the rationalisation of NCERT textbooks is "unwarranted", said JNU vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday, asserting that the revised syllabus must include new "discoveries and knowledge".

Her remarks come a day after a group of academicians, who were part of the textbook development committees of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), wrote to the council demanding that their names be dropped from books as their "collective effort is in jeopardy".

The recent developments after the rationalisation are part of the cancel culture where a section believes that what they say should be the last word and nobody else have the right to have an opinion, Pandit told PTI Video.

A couple of days ago, a number of academicians and political scientists like Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar asked the NCERT to drop their names from textbooks over "several substantive revisions of the original texts".

"The recent controversy on the NCERT textbook is totally unwarranted. The reason being that no book is contributed to a single author," the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) VC said.

It is very "unfortunate" that politicians are trying to make rationalisation a political issue, she said.

It is people who rationalise the syllabus, the revision of the syllabus is a must. The last time a revision was done was in 2006 and that cannot last forever. You have to keep changing according to new discoveries and knowledge, she remarked.

"It is very much in keeping the type of conspiracy and cancel culture saying that what they say should be the last word and nobody else have the right to have an opinion and a group of historians is right in everything," she added.

As many as 73 academicians, including vice-chancellors of central universities, National Institutes of Technology (NIT) directors and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) chairpersons, on Thursday, termed the withdrawal of names over the NCERT textbook row a "spectacle" by some "arrogant and self-interested" people.

They also alleged that it was disrupting the much-needed process of updating the curriculum.

The dropping of several topics and portions from NCERT textbooks last month triggered a controversy, with the Opposition blaming the BJP-led Centre for "whitewashing with vengeance".

At the heart of the controversy was that while the changes made as part of the rationalisation exercise were notified, some of the controversial deletions were not even mentioned, leading to allegations about a bid to delete these portions surreptitiously.

The NCERT had described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts.

It also said the textbooks were anyway headed for revision in 2024, the year when the National Curriculum Framework kicks in. However, it subsequently changed its stand and said "minor changes need not be notified".

Also Read

NCERT textbook row: Name withdrawal spectacle disrupts curriculum updation

NCERT cuts periodic table, democracy from Class 10 books to 'reduce burden'

Why does Yogendra Yadav want his name dropped from NCERT textbooks?

Police withdraw case against 36 involved in protest at Gateway of India

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration begins, here's how to apply

NCERT textbook row: Name withdrawal spectacle disrupts curriculum updation

'Views of students, parents would be taken to implement NEP': Assam CM

GMER-23 decoded: What's new on the syllabus for MBBS? Check details

Topics :NCERTJNUeducation

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story