Coventry University in talks with Edu Ministry for more India campuses

United Kingdom (UK)-based Coventry University is in discussions with the Union Government over establishing more potential campuses in India, after receiving approval to set up a branch in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City).

The university had received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in April this year, with admissions expected to start from 2026.

Talks on for more campuses beyond Gift City

“Talks are also being held with the Ministry of Education in India over more potential campuses,” the university said in a statement.

Calling it a beginning, John Latham, vice chancellor and group chief executive officer at Coventry University, said the institution is the first English university to win in-principle approval for a campus in Gift City, giving it the opportunity to make a real difference for the next generation of learners in India.

Coventry University added that it has partnered with Educational Smart World to help deliver the Gift City campus by 2026. Coventry’s £1-billion global expansion drive The level of planned investment by partners in the university’s branch and branded campuses worldwide is around £1 billion. “This includes campuses in Egypt, Morocco, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and now India,” the university said. The institute had also launched its hub in New Delhi last year. “India is a key part of Coventry University Group’s strategy to expand our global footprint,” Latham said. India’s higher education reforms attract global universities