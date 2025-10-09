Home / Education / News / Coventry University in talks with Edu Ministry for more India campuses

Coventry University in talks with Edu Ministry for more India campuses

The UK-based university, which got approval for its first Indian campus in Gujarat's Gift City, plans further expansion under India's National Education Policy 2020

Coventry University (Photo: Collegiate AC)
Coventry University added that it has partnered with Educational Smart World to help deliver the Gift City campus by 2026. (Photo: Collegiate AC)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
United Kingdom (UK)-based Coventry University is in discussions with the Union Government over establishing more potential campuses in India, after receiving approval to set up a branch in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City).
 
The university had received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in April this year, with admissions expected to start from 2026.
 
Talks on for more campuses beyond Gift City 
“Talks are also being held with the Ministry of Education in India over more potential campuses,” the university said in a statement.
 
Calling it a beginning, John Latham, vice chancellor and group chief executive officer at Coventry University, said the institution is the first English university to win in-principle approval for a campus in Gift City, giving it the opportunity to make a real difference for the next generation of learners in India.
 
Coventry University added that it has partnered with Educational Smart World to help deliver the Gift City campus by 2026.
 
Coventry’s £1-billion global expansion drive 
The level of planned investment by partners in the university’s branch and branded campuses worldwide is around £1 billion.
 
“This includes campuses in Egypt, Morocco, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and now India,” the university said.
 
The institute had also launched its hub in New Delhi last year.
 
“India is a key part of Coventry University Group’s strategy to expand our global footprint,” Latham said.
 
India’s higher education reforms attract global universities 
The development follows the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of foreign higher education institutions into India as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reforms.
 
Under these regulations, foreign institutions seeking to establish campuses in India must rank within the top 500 globally — either overall or in specific subject areas — and demonstrate outstanding expertise in their fields, subject to UGC approval.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NEET PG Counselling 2025: When will schedule be released and where

UGC NET Dec 2025 notification out: Registration, important dates & more

ICAI CA September results 2025 date: Exam scores expected in Nov 1st week

University of Western Australia aims to open India campuses by Aug 2026

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration details, theme, dates, and more

Topics :GIFT Citynational education policyUniversityhigher education

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story