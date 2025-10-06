University of Western Australia aims to open India campuses by Aug 2026

The University of Western Australia (UWA) is looking to start classes in its first Indian offshore campuses in Chennai and Mumbai by August 2026, Guy Littlefair, deputy vice-chancellor (education and student experience) at the university, told Business Standard.

Starting with an initial cohort of around 100 to 150 students, Littlefair said that UWA would particularly focus on business and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses.

“In the first instance, we will be focusing on business and STEM courses, in particular around computer science. Overall, there will be more than 20 majors that we are going to be offering,” he added.

While Littlefair did not disclose the scale of investment, he confirmed that it would be substantial. On the pricing of courses, Littlefair said that while UWA has not decided one yet, it is looking to develop a pricing point for students that recognises the global cost of high-quality education. “We will be looking at fees from a range of different universities, not only here in India but across the region, in order to determine what’s best for us as a university, but also what’s most suitable for a broad range of potential students,” he added. ALSO READ: Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small town viewers The university is also aiming to develop partnerships with local universities, with discussions already in place around joint degrees and articulations.

“We have had some preliminary discussions with a number of the IITs around how we can support one another to develop joint research programmes and PhDs to benefit students and also be attractive for our faculties,” Littlefair added. UWA is also looking at mobility programmes for both students and faculty. “We are very keen to attract high-quality and talented faculty in India and give them the opportunity to travel to Australia to understand UWA’s ethos and how we deliver our courses,” he said. UWA’s entry into India comes at a time when several Australian universities — such as Deakin University, Western Sydney University, Victoria University, and the University of Wollongong — have either announced plans to set up campuses in India or have received letters of intent from the education ministry.

The development follows the University Grants Commission ’s (UGC’s) 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of foreign higher education institutions into India as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reforms. Under these regulations, foreign institutions seeking to establish campuses in India must rank within the top 500 globally — either overall or in specific subject areas — and demonstrate outstanding expertise in their fields, subject to UGC approval. Calling India a future transnational hub of education, Littlefair said that the primary driver behind foreign universities coming to India has been the change in its education policy allowing them to set up campuses here.