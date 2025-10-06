In partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission, the Ministry of Education has initiated the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a statewide innovation initiative aimed at involving students from grades 6–12.

Students in Classes 6 through 12 were urged by the ministry to collaborate with others, exercise creativity, and create concepts and prototypes that tackle real-world problems.

On October 6, the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration period will close. From October 14 to October 31, 2025, schools can enter the Viksit Bharat Buildathon. In December, the government will make the winners' list public.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Important dates

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will assist in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

• Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon- September 23

• Registrations- September 23- October 6

• Preparatory activities- October 6- 12

• Nationwide Live Buildathon- October 13

• Submission of entries by schools- October 14- 31

• Evaluation of entries- November

Declaration of top winners- December.

Themes of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

According to the press release by the Ministry of Education, this year, students will work around four themes:

• Atmanirbhar Bharat – building self-reliant systems and solutions

• Vocal for Local – promoting local products, crafts, and resources

• Swadeshi – fostering indigenous ideas and innovation

• Samriddhi – creating pathways to prosperity and sustainable growth.

Key features of Buildathon 2025

Schools will submit their contributions in the form of images and films in order to support and honour young innovators. The best student teams will receive prizes after the entries are assessed by a nationwide panel of experts.

In addition to recognition, the PIB statement stated that these schools and students would get resources to further develop their innovations, business adoption, and mentorship over the long term.

• The largest live innovation activity in the world has students working together to innovate.

• immersive, hands-on learning in accordance with the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP)

inclusive involvement with a focus on remote areas, tribal communities, and aspirational districts.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Steps to apply

Students interested in participating must apply online through their respective schools. The registration process began on September 23 and will remain open until October 6. No registration fee is required to take part in the event.

Teams of five to seven students are required to be formed by the schools. Photographs or videos of their concepts or prototypes must be sent. The Ministry of Education will issue digital participation certificates to all participating teams.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Eligibility criteria

The entries will be assessed by a nationwide team of experts who will take into account elements including social impact, inventiveness, and viability. The ministry has established the following eligibility requirements for uniform participation:

1. Five to seven people should be on each team.

2. Multiple teams from a specific institution may be present.

3. Throughout the time, teachers will act as mentors and guide the students.

4. Concept work, functioning models, or prototypes must be submitted.