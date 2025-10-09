Home / Education / News / NEET PG Counselling 2025: When will schedule be released and where

NEET PG Counselling 2025: When will schedule be released and where

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon declare the NEET PG 2025 schedule on mcc.nic.in. Students can view registration dates, seat allotment, verification steps & more

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2025. Once announced, candidates who have qualified the NEET PG exam can register and apply through the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Four rounds of counselling will take place, namely - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the stray vacancy round.
 
Information on registration, choice filling and locking, seat allocation processes, seat allocation, reporting at designated colleges, schedule, dates and data verification will all be made public by the Committee. On August 3, 2025, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully administered the NEET PG 2025 exams in a single shift.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Steps to check 

Step 1: To download the counselling schedule, students should visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: To check the NEET PG counselling schedule link on the homepage, press the link.
Step 3: The NEET PG 2025 Counselling schedule will display on the screen when a new window opens.
Step 4: Download the counselling schedule. For later reference, save a printout. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply for Round 1?

1. Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Press on the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link given on the home page.
3. Fill in the details to register yourself.
4. Fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of the application fee.
6. Press on submit and download the page.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Details on schedule

Registration, 
Choice filling and locking
Seat allotment process
Seat allotment results
Reporting at the allotted colleges
Verification of data dates. 

What is NEET PG?

In India, physicians wishing to enrol in a variety of postgraduate medical programs must pass the challenging National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduates (PG). Any MBBS graduate who wishes to pursue a PG Diploma in medical specialisations, an MD (Doctor of Medicine), or an MS (Master of Surgery) must take the test. 
 
In the future, NEET PG will be replaced by the National Exit Test (NExT). In order for final-year MBBS students to obtain their medical practice licence and be eligible for postgraduate admissions, NExT is designed to be a single-window exit exam.
 

