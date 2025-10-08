Home / Education / News / UGC NET Dec 2025 notification out: Registration, important dates & more

UGC NET Dec 2025 notification out: Registration, important dates & more

The NTA has announced the UGC NET 2025 December notification and application form on the official website at www.nta.ac.in. The deadline to apply is Nov 7, 2025. Scroll down for more details

UGC
UGC NET Dec 2025 notification out
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UGC NET Dec 2025 notification: Registration for the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2025 is now open. The official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, is where candidates can apply for UGC NET. The UGC NET application deadline is November 7, 2025. The online application form's details will be corrected between November 10 and November 12, 2025.
 
Important dates, application dates, eligibility requirements, patterns, application procedures, application correction deadlines, and more are included in the notification PDF. Before taking the NTA UGC NET exam, applicants are recommended to download the information bulletin and study the eligibility requirements. Scroll down for the latest details about the UGC NET 2025 Dec notification & more.

UGC NET December 2025: Important Dates

Online application form submission- October 7 to November 7 (up to 11:50 PM)
Deadline for fee payment- November 7 (up to 11:50 PM)
Application correction window- November 10 to November 12 (up to 11:50 PM).

UGC NET 2025 December Notification: How to download 

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Press on the UGC NET notification link for the December Session
The UGC NET 2025 December notification will be showcased on the screen 
Download the UGC NET December notification PDF and save it for later reference. 

UGC NET 2025 December Examination: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of UGC NET
Press on the UGC NET December 2025 examination application link.
Complete the process of registration.
Log in to the account and enter the application form.
Upload documents and pay the examination fee.
Submit the form and save it for later. 

UGC NET 2025 December exams: Documents required

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth
Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/Ration Card/Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID
Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester's marks sheet
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable
Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable
E-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate
Your mailing address, as well as your permanent address with pin code
Four cities for centres of your choice
Code of UGC- NET Subject
Code of subject at Post-Graduation level
Code of Post-Graduation Course
Category Certificate, if applicable
Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only. 

UGC NET December 2025 application fee

General-EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs 600
General/Unreserved - Rs 1,150
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender - Rs 325.

Who can apply for the UGC NET 2025 December exam?

This test is open to General, Unreserved, and General-EWS candidates who have earned at least 55% marks in a Master's degree or equivalent exam from UGC-approved universities or institutions.
JRF: Applicants should not be older than 30.
Assistant Professor: The UGC-NET application for Assistant Professor has no upper age limit.
PhD Admission: There is no maximum age limit for UGC-NET PhD admission applications.

UGC NET 2025 December exam: Guidelines

The application form will not be accepted in any format other than online.
Candidates are only required to submit one application.
The guidelines provided in the Information Bulletin, which is accessible on the NTA website, must be closely adhered to by candidates. Candidates will be summarily disqualified if they do not follow the guidelines.
Since NTA will only send information and communications by email to the registered email address or SMS to the registered mobile number, candidates must make sure that the email address and mobile number they provide on the online application form are their own or their parents' or guardians' only and accessible.
Candidates who merely meet the requirements for an assistant professorship are not eligible to apply for the JRF grant.
The laws and regulations of the relevant universities, colleges, or state governments, as applicable, for the hiring of assistant professors, apply to candidates who pass the eligibility exam for the position.
For any questions regarding UGC-NET December 2025, please email ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000/011-69227700 if the candidate is having trouble applying. 
Candidates must carefully fill out their information because after the application form is submitted, it cannot be changed.
Candidates are encouraged to use Aadhaar verification whenever possible when filling out the application form. This will make it easier to process their JRF and to register and take the test, especially at the exam centres.
Depending on the candidate's overall performance in UGC-NET Papers I and II, they may be awarded a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or be eligible for an assistant professorship.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICAI CA September results 2025 date: Exam scores expected in Nov 1st week

University of Western Australia aims to open India campuses by Aug 2026

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration details, theme, dates, and more

SSC CGL 2025 Re-exam: City slip released at ssc.gov.in, details inside

World Teachers' Day 2025: Significance, theme, wishes, messages & more

Topics :UGC panelUGC NETUGC

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story