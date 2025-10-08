UGC NET Dec 2025 notification out: Registration, important dates & more

UGC NET Dec 2025 notification: Registration for the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2025 is now open. The official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, is where candidates can apply for Registration for the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December 2025 is now open. The official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, is where candidates can apply for UGC NET . The UGC NET application deadline is November 7, 2025. The online application form's details will be corrected between November 10 and November 12, 2025.

Important dates, application dates, eligibility requirements, patterns, application procedures, application correction deadlines, and more are included in the notification PDF. Before taking the NTA UGC NET exam, applicants are recommended to download the information bulletin and study the eligibility requirements. Scroll down for the latest details about the UGC NET 2025 Dec notification & more.

UGC NET December 2025: Important Dates • Online application form submission- October 7 to November 7 (up to 11:50 PM) • Deadline for fee payment- November 7 (up to 11:50 PM) • Application correction window- November 10 to November 12 (up to 11:50 PM). UGC NET 2025 December Notification: How to download • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in • Press on the UGC NET notification link for the December Session • The UGC NET 2025 December notification will be showcased on the screen Download the UGC NET December notification PDF and save it for later reference.

UGC NET 2025 December Examination: Steps to apply • Go to the official website of UGC NET • Press on the UGC NET December 2025 examination application link. • Complete the process of registration. • Log in to the account and enter the application form. • Upload documents and pay the examination fee. Submit the form and save it for later. UGC NET 2025 December exams: Documents required • Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate's Name, Mother's Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth • Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/Ration Card/Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

• Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester's marks sheet • Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable • Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable • E-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate • Your mailing address, as well as your permanent address with pin code • Four cities for centres of your choice • Code of UGC- NET Subject • Code of subject at Post-Graduation level • Code of Post-Graduation Course • Category Certificate, if applicable Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only.

• General/Unreserved - Rs 1,150 • SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender - Rs 325. Who can apply for the UGC NET 2025 December exam? This test is open to General, Unreserved, and General-EWS candidates who have earned at least 55% marks in a Master's degree or equivalent exam from UGC-approved universities or institutions. JRF: Applicants should not be older than 30. Assistant Professor: The UGC-NET application for Assistant Professor has no upper age limit. PhD Admission: There is no maximum age limit for UGC-NET PhD admission applications. UGC NET 2025 December exam: Guidelines • The application form will not be accepted in any format other than online.

• Candidates are only required to submit one application. • The guidelines provided in the Information Bulletin, which is accessible on the NTA website, must be closely adhered to by candidates. Candidates will be summarily disqualified if they do not follow the guidelines. • Since NTA will only send information and communications by email to the registered email address or SMS to the registered mobile number, candidates must make sure that the email address and mobile number they provide on the online application form are their own or their parents' or guardians' only and accessible. • Candidates who merely meet the requirements for an assistant professorship are not eligible to apply for the JRF grant.

• The laws and regulations of the relevant universities, colleges, or state governments, as applicable, for the hiring of assistant professors, apply to candidates who pass the eligibility exam for the position. For any questions regarding UGC-NET December 2025, please email ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000/011-69227700 if the candidate is having trouble applying.