Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Crack the 2025 CBSE Board exams: Top 5 tips for great scores in Class 10

Crack the 2025 CBSE Board exams: Top 5 tips for great scores in Class 10

CBSE is all set to start the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2025 on February 15. With just some days left, here's the full guide for students putting their best efforts to ace their exams

Crack the 2025 CBSE Board exams
Crack the 2025 CBSE Board exams
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams will be administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 15. Students are working hard to study for and ace their examinations in the last few days. 
 
An important milestone in a student's academic journey is getting ready for boards. Being the first significant test of your life, it assesses not just your knowledge but also your capacity for efficient time, stress, and resource management. These ideas will help you perform at your highest level during these board exams, whether you are preparing for pre-boards or concentrating on long-term objectives. 

Best 5 CBSE Class 10 preparation tips and tricks 

1. Exam pattern and syllabus in detail
 
The first step to successful preparation is comprehending the recent CBSE syllabus and exam format. Students should become familiar with the marking methods and weighting distribution. Pay attention to application-based questions and high-scoring subjects. Practice with the past years' exam questions to find any recurring themes.
 
2. Strengthen core concepts
 
Strong conceptual clarity is essential for board exams; memorisation alone will not help. To lay a strong foundation, make NCERT books your primary learning resource. Use interactive applications and watch online videos to better visualise difficult subjects. To strengthen comprehension, answer conceptual questions.
 
3. Effective time management

Also Read

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: What's permitted and what's prohibited at centres

CBSE board exams 2025: Admit card for class 10, 12 out at official website

CTET 2024: December result released at official website, steps to check

CBSE CTET admit card 2024: Check where and how to download Dec hall tickets

CBSE Timetable 2025 for Class 12th exams released on official website

 
Productivity can be greatly increased with a well-planned study regimen. Students should efficiently allocate their time among subjects according to their respective levels of difficulty. Establish weekly and daily goals to keep things consistent. To remain on course, use productivity apps, planners, or study clocks.
 
4. Practice and edit
 
To improve problem-solving speed and retain information, consistent practice is necessary. To boost their confidence, students can solve past years' exam papers and take practice exams. Utilize mind maps and digital flashcards to swiftly review important ideas. Produce synopsis notes for final editing. 
 
5. Acing CBSE board exams
 
Combining traditional learning methods with digital resources is necessary to master challenging subjects. Students can easily ace their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by employing efficient study techniques, staying consistent, and taking a strategic approach. Remain optimistic and determined, and success will come.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JEE Main 2025 final answer key out, results expected to be out soon

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2025 out: Check steps to download scorecard

Premium

NITI proposes fee autonomy, infra financing agency for state universities

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 When, where and how to watch

JEE Mains results 2025: Scorecards to be released by NTA by this date

Topics :CBSE examboard examsCBSE schools

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story