Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to be held today; When, where and how to watch
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students today, February 2025, and provide guidance on exam preparation, stress management, career and moreSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will take place today, February 10, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi
will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the session intended to reduce students' stress and provide guidance to help them achieve their dreams.
In addition to PM Modi, the PPC 2025 event
will feature Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Olympian Mary Kom, Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, and Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.
According to the MyGov official website, this year more than 3.30 crore students, 20.71 lakh teachers, and 5.51 lakh parents have registered for the event.
The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education
organises this event every year where PM Modi answers student's questions regarding board exam preparation, stress management, career and more.
This year, 36 students were selected from across various government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.
These students will have the chance to interact with PM Modi and also a chance to learn from a series of motivational talks by experts from different fields.
Watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 live here:
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Date and Timing
The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 event will begin today at 11 am onwards and it will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Where and how to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025?
The Pariksha Pe Characha 2025 will be live-streamed on social media platforms such as Facebook, X, etc., and on the YouTube channel of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi's office, and others.
This event will also be broadcast on TV for students, parents, and teachers, who can watch it on Doordarshan and other channels.
Other personalities who will guide students
- Sports & Discipline – M.C. Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will guide students about goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline.
- Mental Health – Deepika Padukone will emphasize why emotional well-being and self-expression are important.
- Nutrition – Experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka (Food Farmer) will highlight healthy eating habits, sleep, and overall well-being.
- Technology & Finance – Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a learning tool and financial literacy.
- Creativity & Positivity – Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to cultivate positivity and manage negative thoughts.
- Mindfulness & Mental Peace – Sadhguru will introduce practical mindfulness techniques for mental clarity and focus.
- Stories of Success – Toppers from UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE, and past PPC participants will share how PPC shaped their preparation and mindset.