Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 to be held today; When, where and how to watch

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will take place today, February 10, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the session intended to reduce students' stress and provide guidance to help them achieve their dreams.

In addition to PM Modi, the PPC 2025 event will feature Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Olympian Mary Kom, Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, and Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

According to the MyGov official website, this year more than 3.30 crore students, 20.71 lakh teachers, and 5.51 lakh parents have registered for the event.

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education organises this event every year where PM Modi answers student's questions regarding board exam preparation, stress management, career and more.

This year, 36 students were selected from across various government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

These students will have the chance to interact with PM Modi and also a chance to learn from a series of motivational talks by experts from different fields.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Date and Timing

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 event will begin today at 11 am onwards and it will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Where and how to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025?

The Pariksha Pe Characha 2025 will be live-streamed on social media platforms such as Facebook, X, etc., and on the YouTube channel of the Education Ministry, PIB, Narendra Modi's office, and others.

This event will also be broadcast on TV for students, parents, and teachers, who can watch it on Doordarshan and other channels.

