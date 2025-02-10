NITI Aayog plans fee autonomy, infra fund body for state universities

Policy think tank NITI Aayog has proposed fee autonomy, a draft research policy, and a dedicated infrastructure finance agency for state public universities (SPUs) among 80 policy recommendations for expanding quality higher education through states.

SPUs are universities established or incorporated by a state act and funded by state governments. Currently, there are 495 SPUs with over 46,000 affiliated institutions in India.

Highlighting financial constraints faced by SPUs, NITI Aayog said that inadequate state government grants cover only a fraction of universities’ operational expenses, with some falling short even for paying salaries.

The policy think tank has asked state governments to enhance autonomy for SPUs in financial decision-making by introducing fee autonomy on a pilot basis.

Under this, leading SPUs can be granted autonomy to adjust fees for inflation within reasonable limits (around 5 to 10 per cent annually) to meet various expenditure requirements, while providing scholarships and fee waivers for socio-economically disadvantaged students. States have also been recommended to establish a dedicated infrastructure finance agency for SPUs, on the lines of the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) for premier institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other central universities. “The agency can focus on providing loans and grants for infrastructure development, research facilities, and student, scholar, and faculty accommodation,” the body said.

Similarly, the body has also recommended that both the Centre and states grant tax exemptions on revenue from corporate social responsibility (CSR) grants and educational and research activities. States have also been asked to facilitate the State Councils for Higher Education (SCHEs) as an arm of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in states, by allowing them greater control over sanctioning posts and allocating funds to SPUs. For enhancing quality, NITI Aayog has asked states to develop a draft national research policy framework in alignment with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). “There is also a need to allocate earmarked grants for research and development activities in STEM and non-STEM areas in SPUs and for higher education development in state budgets through ANRF,” the body added.