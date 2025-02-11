NTA JEE Main 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2025 results soon. Candidates can check and download the exam results through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic, once out.

The testing agency has released the link to check the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 on February 10. Currently, the link shows ‘500 Internal Server Error’, and will display the result when out.

Candidates who cleared the JEE Mains exam are eligible to apply for the NITs, IITs and other government-funded technical institutions through the JoSAA and CSAB counselling.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Mains examination are eligible to apply for the IIT JEE Advance exam.

Apart from Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), several state and private institutions also accept JEE Main scores for undergraduate admissions.

How to check and download JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Result 2025:

Firstly, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, check for the latest news tab

On the new tab, click on JEE Main session 1 result scores link

Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and password/date of birth

JEE Main Results 2025 will appear on your screen

You can download and take printouts for future reference.

NTA conducted the JEE Main exam between January 22 and 30 in two sessions two shifts, i.e., first from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA dropped 12 questions in the final answer key

NTA has released the final answer key and has dropped 12 questions from the final answer key. For the dropped questions, candidates will be awarded full marks.

Here's how many questions were dropped from each subject: