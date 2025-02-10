JEE Mains results 2025: Scorecards to be released by NTA by this date

JEE Main Result 2025 Session 1 Date and Time: The results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Main , held between January 22 and 30, will be released on February 12 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) . The final answer keys and cut off for this year’s exam will also be announced along with the results.

The candidates can anticipate the results on February 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency did not specify the time when the results will be announced. In 2024, the agency had chosen the top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main 2024 to register for the JEE Advanced 2024 exam.

To log in to their profile at the official JEE website, the candidates would need their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Paper 1 took place in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning was held in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).

Moreover, the agency has started the registration for the JEE Main April, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. And the last date to apply for the 2025 April session is February 25 (9 pm). The fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm on February 25.

Last year, the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) session 1 exam was topped by 23 candidates and no female candidate scored the highest NTA score of 100.

The Main 2025 is being held in two sessions – first in January and the second in April. The JEE Main Session 1 paper questions in all the shifts held between January 22 and 29 covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks.