CSBC launches new website for Police Constable results at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Prior to the release of the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024, the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has made updates to its official website domain. The results are now available for candidates to view and download on the new website, csbc.bih.gov.in. The recent results updates will no longer be available on the old domain, csbc.bih.nic.in.

The release should shortly be posted on the official CSBC website. This year, the exam took place in 38 districts of Bihar on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, 28, and 31. There are 21,391 constable positions available for hiring.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the commission's new website at csbc.bihar.gov.in, once results are released.

Step 2. Search the link for the Bihar Police Constable Result 2024.

Step 3. A new page will be displayed.

Step 4. Fill in your login credentials and press on 'Submit.'

Step 5. View and download the result.

Step 6. Print a copy for future use.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Syllabus

The written test is at the same level as the Bihar School Examination Board's Class 10 (Matric). Mathematics, social science (history, geography, civics, and economics), hindi, english, science (physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany), general knowledge, and current affairs will all be included in the exam's objective questions. The exam will take two hours to end and have 100 questions, each worth one mark.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Educational Qualification

In order to be considered for constable positions, candidates must have completed Intermediate (10+2) by August 1, 2022, or have one of the following: an Acharya (without English) certificate from the State Government, a Shastri (English) certificate from the Sanskrit Board of Bihar, or a Maulvi certificate from the Madrasa Board of the Bihar State Government.