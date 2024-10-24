CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025: All details about Class 10, 12 exam papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the dates of the practical exams of the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams for the academic year 2024-25.

The board recently stated, “The Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of emergencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted".

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025: Circular details

The board has shared the given details in the circular-

• Class

• Subject code

• Subject name

More From This Section

• Maximum marks in internal exam

• Maximum marks in the theory exam

• Maximum marks in the practical exam

• Maximum marks in project assessment

• Whether an external examiner will be appointed for practical/project exam

• Whether practical answer books will be given by the board

• Types of answer books that will be utilised in theory exams.

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025: Important dates

As per the official notification, the board is scheduled to hold the CBSE Board Practical Examination for classes 10 and 12 in January 2025. CBSE 10th, 12th Board 2025 practical exams will start on January 1 and the theory exams will start on February 15 next year.

Practical exams and internal assessments will take place between November 5 and December 5, 2024, even though the CBSE practical exams for winter-bound schools are set to start on January 1. In December, subject-wise timetables for theory papers should be made available.

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025: Insights

In 2025, 8,000 schools nationwide and worldwide will administer the CBSE Class 10 board exams to about 44 lakh applicants. For students to be eligible for board exams, they must maintain a 75 percent attendance rate.

Class 10 and 12 sample papers are available for download on the CBSE academic portal at cbseacademic.nic.in for students getting ready for board exams. They will gain a better understanding of the format and scoring system for board exams by going over the sample papers.