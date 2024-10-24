Class 10 Maths, Science pass marks in Maharashtra could fall to 20 from 35

Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has proposed lowering the minimum passing marks for mathematics and science subjects from 35 to 20 in Class 10, according to media reports. This change forms part of the newly approved State Curriculum Framework-School Education (SCF-SE). Students will pass their classes but will not be allowed to pursue the subjects in which they received marks under 35.

The initiative aims to support students with a passion for the humanities and arts, drawing a range of responses from educators and stakeholders.

Despite the announcement, the new rule will not be enforced in the current academic year. One report by The Times of India clarified that the change will only be implemented once the new curriculum is rolled out statewide.

Maharashtra to lower passing marks 35 to 20, but...

Under the new proposal, students will be marked as having passed if they achieve at least 20 out of 100 marks in mathematics and science. However, a special note will appear on their mark sheets, indicating that they are not eligible to pursue further studies in these subjects. This is intended to prevent students from dropping out due to failure in these subjects and to encourage them to continue their education in areas where they may excel.

Students who wish to improve their scores in these subjects can still opt to take supplementary exams or reappear the following year to obtain a new mark sheet with higher scores.

Mixed response to new rule

More From This Section

The decision has prompted a variety of responses from the academic community. While some see the move as inclusive and beneficial to students with different learning strengths, others worry it may lower academic standards.

Critics argue that there could be a long-term impact on students’ analytical skills and negatively affect overall quality of education. The rule could also result in students putting in less effort to score in mathematics and science subjects. Additionally, it was pointed out that within the science curriculum, 20 marks are allocated for practicals, which students usually achieve easily, raising concerns about the adequacy of assessment.

On the other hand, the rule had the potential to reduce stress and financial burden on students and their families, as many currently spend significant sums on private tuition to improve their maths and science scores.

The Maharashtra government, however, maintains that the proposal aims to make the education system more flexible by recognising that not all students are equally adept in every subject. Providing an alternative path for those less inclined towards maths and science, this could foster a more inclusive and supportive educational environment. Additionally, the rule could curb dropout rates in schools which would overall improve education in the state and opportunities for students.