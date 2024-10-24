GSEB Gujarat Board Exam 2025: SSC, HSC Science stream registration starts

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar, has begun the registration process for the Gujarat Board Exam 2025. Students who are supposed to take the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science stream exams in 2025 can register through the official GSEB website, gseb.org.

The registration process for the GSEB HSC examination started on October 22 and will conclude on November 30, 2024. The Gujarat board SSC exams will take place from February 27 to March 10, 2025. Similarly, GSEB HSC exams will begin on February 27, and conclude on March 13, 2025.

According to the official notification, students of different categories such as regular, repeater, special, GSOS regular, and GSOS repeater, for class 10 as well as Sanskrit Pratham students of regular, repeater, and GSOS repeater should fill the application form for February 2024. Science stream class 12 students from both regular and repeater should fill out the application form online.

How to register for the GSEB Gujarat Board Exam 2025?

Here are the steps to register for GSEB Gujarat Board Exam 2025: