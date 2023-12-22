From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

The class of 2024 of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has bagged 1,050 job offers, according to an announcement by the institute. These include pre-placement offers. Among the recruiters are companies like Air India, Ola Electric, Microsoft and Texas Instruments.

Out of the total, 50 offers are from 20 international companies across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, USA and the Netherlands. Forty-two per cent of the students were placed in the technical sector, followed by the IT sector (22 per cent) and Consulting (11 per cent).

The placement season at IITs starts in December and lasts till May. In phase 2, the institute expects more companies to come in. The next phase will start in mid-January. Currently, 370 companies have listed themselves to hire people from IIT Delhi across over 700 job profiles.

"Of these, processes have been completed for over 450 job profiles in this phase; others will be scheduled in the next phase," said Anishya O. Madan, industrial liaison officer, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi.





"Though it was anticipated to be a difficult year, we have done reasonably well in Phase 1 of the placement session," said R Ayothiraman, professor in charge, Office of Career Services at IIT Delhi.

"We gratefully appreciate the recruiters believing in our students' talent and potential and providing offers at this scale. We congratulate the students for being strong and giving their best."

Earlier, Business Standard reported that students at IIT-Kanpur have received 891 job offers in the current placement cycle. The recruiters span different sectors, including consultancy, information technology (IT), software, infrastructure, electronics, and manufacturing, among others.

In the 8-day placement season, 891 full-time offers, including pre-placement offers, were extended to 818 students. Microsoft, Fujitsu, Samsung, Reliance, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Deutsche Bank, Tata Projects, ICICI Bank, EXL, NPCL, Intel, and TSMC emerged as top recruiters from IIT Kanpur.