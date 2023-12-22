Home / Education / News / From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

The healthy job offer numbers come at a time when experts have been cautioning about the slowdown in the IT sector

IIT Delhi
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The class of 2024 of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has bagged 1,050 job offers, according to an announcement by the institute. These include pre-placement offers. Among the recruiters are companies like Air India, Ola Electric, Microsoft and Texas Instruments.

Out of the total, 50 offers are from 20 international companies across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, USA and the Netherlands. Forty-two per cent of the students were placed in the technical sector, followed by the IT sector (22 per cent) and Consulting (11 per cent).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The placement season at IITs starts in December and lasts till May. In phase 2, the institute expects more companies to come in. The next phase will start in mid-January. Currently, 370 companies have listed themselves to hire people from IIT Delhi across over 700 job profiles.

"Of these, processes have been completed for over 450 job profiles in this phase; others will be scheduled in the next phase," said Anishya O. Madan, industrial liaison officer, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi.

The healthy job offer numbers come at a time when experts have been cautioning about the slowdown in the IT sector and the impact it can have on the placement season.

ALSO READ: SP Jain's MBA placement: Highest package Rs 88 lakh, class average Rs 33 lakh

"Though it was anticipated to be a difficult year, we have done reasonably well in Phase 1 of the placement session," said R Ayothiraman, professor in charge, Office of Career Services at IIT Delhi.

"We gratefully appreciate the recruiters believing in our students' talent and potential and providing offers at this scale. We congratulate the students for being strong and giving their best."

Earlier, Business Standard reported that students at IIT-Kanpur have received 891 job offers in the current placement cycle. The recruiters span different sectors, including consultancy, information technology (IT), software, infrastructure, electronics, and manufacturing, among others.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia emerges as top destination for skilled workers: Govt to LS

In the 8-day placement season, 891 full-time offers, including pre-placement offers, were extended to 818 students. Microsoft, Fujitsu, Samsung, Reliance, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Deutsche Bank, Tata Projects, ICICI Bank, EXL, NPCL, Intel, and TSMC emerged as top recruiters from IIT Kanpur. 

Also Read

IIT-Kanpur sees 891 offers; Microsoft, RIL, Goldman among top recruiters

India Inc fundraising via private placement reaches Rs 8.97 trn in 2023

IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat'

Focused on cutting costs, Byju's to skip campus placements this year

Top professional services firms ramping up hirings from premier UG colleges

Over 17 mn ST students granted pre, post-matric scholarships in 5 yrs: Govt

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) to release XAT 2024 admit card on Dec 27

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Know steps to apply for 32 apprenticeship positions

IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IIT DelhiTechies job offersjobsplacementIIT placementsIIT KanpurBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story