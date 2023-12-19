Home / Education / News / Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

Interested and qualified applicants for the INCET 2024 can register online through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in for 910 vacancies

Indian Navy
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

On December 18, 2023, registration for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) for the year 2024 began. The official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in, will provide applicants who are interested and qualified with the opportunity to apply online.
This recruitment drive expects to fill a sum of 910 openings in the association. According to the timetable, the deadline for the application form is till 31 December.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shortlisted/qualified applicants will be expected to show up for the online exam consisting of multiple choice questions (MCQ) both in English and Hindi.

INCET 2024: Vacancies
    • Chargeman (Ammunition workshop): 22 posts      

    • Chargeman (Factory): 20 posts      
    • Senior draughtsman (Armament): 50 posts      
    • Tradesman mate: 610 posts      
    • Senior draughtsman (Electrical): 142 posts      
    • Senior draughtsman (Mechanical): 26 posts      
    • Senior draughtsman (Construction): 29 posts      
    • Senior draughtsman (Cartographic): 11 posts. 

INCET 2024 Registration: Steps to apply
    • Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in
    • On the homepage, press Join Navy
    • Press on ‘ways to join’ and then on ‘civilians’

    • Enter the INCET 2023 link available
    • Enter all the application form details and upload the needed documents
    • Submit and keep a hardcopy of the same for later. 

INCET 2024: Additional 
Applicants are needed to pay an exam fee of Rs 295. SC/ST/PwBD/ex-servicemen and women applicants are exempt from payment of any fees.
Applicants will be chosen on the basis of the application screening followed by a computer based examination.

Also Read

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied

NEET UG 2024: NTA revises syllabus, releases FAQs, check other details here

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Know steps to apply for 32 apprenticeship positions

IGNOU admission January 2024 session registration begins, check details

CAT 2023 Results: IIM Lucknow is expected to release results soon

CBSE class 10th, 12th date sheet released, here's how to check and download

MHA IB SA/MTS Admit Card 2023: All you need to know various staff position

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Navygovernment of Indiagovernment offices

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story