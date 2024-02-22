Tripura JEE 2024: Last date for registration today; all details here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tripura JEE 2024: Steps to register • Visit the tbjee.nic.in. • Showcase the TJEE 2024 application link. • Register to have your login details. • Log in and enter all the details of the application form. • Upload documents and make payment of the fee. • Submit your form. • Save a copy of the confirmation page for later.
Tripura JEE 2024: Fee Applicants having a general male category will be expected to pay Rs 550 for the Tripura JEE 2024 application fee. SC and ST applicants will be asked to pay Rs 450 as their fee. To register for the exam, female and BPL male applicants will need to pay a fee of Rs 350.
