NTA to rehold CUET-UG 2026 exam on June 6-7 after glitch hit test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that the CUET-UG 2026 examination affected by a technical glitch on May 30 will now be reconducted on June 6 and 7.

The agency also released updated admit cards for the affected candidates, which can be downloaded from the official CUET portal.

"Updated Admit Cards are now available for affected CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. The revised examination dates are 06 and 07 June 2026. Candidates may download their admit cards from the official portal," the NTA said on X.

The NTA had earlier said that 3,765 CUET (UG) candidates who left their examination centres after a technical glitch delayed the start of Shift 1 of the test on May 30 will be given a one-time opportunity to reappear for the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.