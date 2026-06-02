CBSE opens re-evaluation portal after delay amid student concerns

A day after its verification and re-evaluation portal remained inoperative despite being scheduled to open, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday activated the facility for students seeking redressal of issues in scanned answer books and re-evaluation of answers for the 2026 board examinations.

The portal, which will remain open until June 6, became live amid continuing complaints from students over blurred scanned copies, missing pages, missing supplementary sheets and other discrepancies in evaluated answer books accessed through CBSE's Online Service Management (OSM) portal.

Announcing the launch, CBSE said in a statement that students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books can now apply either for verification of issues observed in those copies or for re-evaluation of specific answers if they are dissatisfied with the assessment.

In a separate post on X, the board said Aadhaar verification has been introduced “for security reasons”. Students will be required to enter their Aadhaar number to access the portal. Those who do not possess Aadhaar may use the Aadhaar details of a parent, relative or guardian. "Please note that Aadhaar Verification has been included for security reasons. For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent's, relative's or guardian's Aadhaar details may be used," CBSE said. The board added that the Aadhaar name, date of birth and gender entered on the portal must correspond to the details of the person whose Aadhaar number is being used.

The move follows weeks of scrutiny over CBSE's post-result processes after students raised concerns about the quality and completeness of scanned answer books supplied through the OSM portal. Several students had complained on social media that copies provided by the board were blurred, incomplete or missing pages, making it difficult to verify evaluation. According to the board's guidelines, students may seek correction of issues in scanned answer books, including missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, receipt of an incorrect answer book, or instances where evaluation was carried out against a different question paper set.