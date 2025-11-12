Home / Education / News / Centre reviews initiatives to strengthen nursing education, governance

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday convened national consultations to review ongoing initiatives, identify emerging challenges, and share best practices to strengthen nursing governance and education.
 
Why is India focusing on nursing reforms?
India has emerged as one of the largest contributors to the global nursing workforce. According to the International Migrant Outlook 2025 report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), India is the single largest source of migrant doctors and nurses working across the 38 OECD countries.
 
What did the consultations cover?
The discussions included experience-sharing workshops aimed at advancing nursing education, improving training quality, and aligning workforce management with national health priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
 
Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) at Niti Aayog, expressed concern over the quality of nursing education, calling it a critical area that requires urgent attention. He emphasised the need for comprehensive reforms and regular in-service training to ensure professional excellence.
 
What steps has the Centre taken so far?
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the government had initiated multiple reforms, including the establishment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC), adoption of competency-based curricula, and modernisation of regulatory frameworks.
 
“Best practices emerging during this workshop should serve as guiding inputs for national policy formulation,” she said.
 
What are the policy priorities discussed?
The consultations also addressed policy goals such as equitable workforce distribution, leadership development, quality assurance in nursing education and training institutions, and structured career progression for nursing professionals.
 
Officials said the outcome of these consultations will feed into ongoing policy efforts to build a skilled, empowered, and globally competitive nursing workforce capable of meeting India’s expanding healthcare needs.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

