CAT 2025 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in; check how to download & more
The CAT 2025 admit cards are available for download using the same login ID and password. The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions nationwideSonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
IIM Kozhikode has announced the 2025 CAT admit card today, November 12. Candidates can now download hall passes from the official website. The release, initially scheduled for November 5, was postponed by a week.
The IIM CAT hall pass can be downloaded by logging in. To download it, candidates will need to provide their password and user ID. The test taker, exam location, and exam time will all be listed on the admit card. The date of the CAT 2025 exam is November 30, 2025. There are 170 test cities.
Steps to download the CAT 2025 Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Step 1: On the homepage, press on the link that says “CAT 2025 Admit Card."
Step 2: Fill in your registration number and password in the login fields.
Step 3: Press on ‘Submit’ to log in to your account.
Step 4: Your admit card will display on the screen.
Step 5: View all the details carefully, like your name, exam date, session, and test centre.
Step 6: Click on ‘Download’ to save the admit card.
Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe for the later exam day.
CAT 2025 exam Date
Three sessions of the CAT 2025 exam will be held at different locations around the nation. Candidates will be evaluated in three areas throughout the two-hour test: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). This year, almost 2.95 lakh people have signed up to take the test.
Until the day of the exams, November 30, 2025, the admit card will be accessible for download. It is recommended that candidates regularly check the official website for any announcements or updates pertaining to the exam.
IIM CAT exams 2025: Guidelines
To guarantee a smooth and equitable exam experience, candidates taking the CAT 2025 must carefully follow all exam-day instructions. Along with a legitimate photo ID, such as a driver's license, passport, PAN card, or Aadhaar card, they should provide a printed copy of their admission card. Arriving at the exam location at least one hour before the reporting time is advised.
Mobile phones, pencils, smartwatches, and calculators are prohibited in the hallway. Candidates must sign the attendance sheet only in front of the invigilator, and rough sheets will be supplied for computations. It is recommended that all candidates regularly visit the official website to stay up to date on all significant updates.
