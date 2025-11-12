IIM Kozhikode has announced the 2025 CAT admit card today, November 12. Candidates can now download hall passes from the official website. The release, initially scheduled for November 5, was postponed by a week.

The IIM CAT hall pass can be downloaded by logging in. To download it, candidates will need to provide their password and user ID. The test taker, exam location, and exam time will all be listed on the admit card. The date of the CAT 2025 exam is November 30, 2025. There are 170 test cities.

Steps to download the CAT 2025 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 1: On the homepage, press on the link that says “CAT 2025 Admit Card." Step 2: Fill in your registration number and password in the login fields. Step 3: Press on ‘Submit’ to log in to your account. Step 4: Your admit card will display on the screen. Step 5: View all the details carefully, like your name, exam date, session, and test centre. Step 6: Click on ‘Download’ to save the admit card. ALSO READ: TS SSC exam timetable 2026: How to check BSE Telangana Class 10 datesheet? Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe for the later exam day.

CAT 2025 exam Date Three sessions of the CAT 2025 exam will be held at different locations around the nation. Candidates will be evaluated in three areas throughout the two-hour test: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). This year, almost 2.95 lakh people have signed up to take the test. ALSO READ: AI to enter classrooms: CBSE prepares draft curriculum, NCERT to review Until the day of the exams, November 30, 2025, the admit card will be accessible for download. It is recommended that candidates regularly check the official website for any announcements or updates pertaining to the exam.