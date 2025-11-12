Home / Education / News / CAT 2025 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in; check how to download & more

CAT 2025 admit card released at iimcat.ac.in; check how to download & more

The CAT 2025 admit cards are available for download using the same login ID and password. The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30 in three sessions nationwide

CAT 2025 admit card
CAT 2025 admit card Out
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IIM Kozhikode has announced the 2025 CAT admit card today, November 12. Candidates can now download hall passes from the official website. The release, initially scheduled for November 5, was postponed by a week.
 
The IIM CAT hall pass can be downloaded by logging in. To download it, candidates will need to provide their password and user ID. The test taker, exam location, and exam time will all be listed on the admit card. The date of the CAT 2025 exam is November 30, 2025. There are 170 test cities.

Steps to download the CAT 2025 Admit Card 

Step 1: Go to the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Step 1: On the homepage, press on the link that says “CAT 2025 Admit Card."
Step 2: Fill in your registration number and password in the login fields.
Step 3: Press on ‘Submit’ to log in to your account.
Step 4: Your admit card will display on the screen.
Step 5: View all the details carefully, like your name, exam date, session, and test centre.
Step 6: Click on ‘Download’ to save the admit card.
Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe for the later exam day. 

CAT 2025 exam Date

Three sessions of the CAT 2025 exam will be held at different locations around the nation. Candidates will be evaluated in three areas throughout the two-hour test: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). This year, almost 2.95 lakh people have signed up to take the test.
 
Until the day of the exams, November 30, 2025, the admit card will be accessible for download. It is recommended that candidates regularly check the official website for any announcements or updates pertaining to the exam. 

IIM CAT exams 2025: Guidelines

To guarantee a smooth and equitable exam experience, candidates taking the CAT 2025 must carefully follow all exam-day instructions. Along with a legitimate photo ID, such as a driver's license, passport, PAN card, or Aadhaar card, they should provide a printed copy of their admission card. Arriving at the exam location at least one hour before the reporting time is advised. 
 
Mobile phones, pencils, smartwatches, and calculators are prohibited in the hallway. Candidates must sign the attendance sheet only in front of the invigilator, and rough sheets will be supplied for computations. It is recommended that all candidates regularly visit the official website to stay up to date on all significant updates.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TS SSC exam timetable 2026: How to check BSE Telangana Class 10 datesheet?

Happy Children's Day 2025: History, significance & all about November 14

AI to enter classrooms: CBSE prepares draft curriculum, NCERT to review

CBSE Global Curriculum 2026: Board to begin international rollout from UAE

Haryana TET result 2025 out: 14% pass rate recorded, check scorecard & more

Topics :IIM KozhikodeAdmit CardIIM

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story