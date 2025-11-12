Each year on 14 November, India celebrates Children’s Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas'. Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister and a man known affectionately as "Chacha Nehru" due to his love of children, was born on this day.

In addition to celebrating Nehru's birthday, this day aims to celebrate childhood, recognise children's rights and welfare, and highlight society's duty to raise and educate its youngest citizens. In order to give children a sense of worth and to emphasise the significance of their development, schools and communities all across India host unique events, concerts, and educational activities.

Children's Day 2025 Theme

'For Every Child, Every Right' is this year's theme. Children are honoured on this day, and their teachers show their appreciation by giving them books or hosting a program at school.

It acts as a reminder to society that children are the cornerstone of the country's future and that every child is deserving of affection, nurturing, and growth possibilities. Children's Day considers each child's rights, welfare, and potential, in addition to being a time for celebration and pleasure. It serves as a reminder that the upbringing of children today influences society in the future. When Children's Day 2025 Each year on 14 November, India celebrates Children’s Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas'. History of Children's Day In India, Children's Day is celebrated with great importance. According to the UN's recommendation to recognise children's rights globally, India first observed Universal Children's Day on November 20.

However, because of Jawaharlal Nehru's unique bond with children and his strong support of education and their welfare, the Indian government chose to observe Children's Day on November 14, the anniversary of his birth, beginning in 1957. According to him, children are the nation's future strongholds and must be given the right guidance to maximise their potential, creativity, and mental capacity. Over time, this day has developed into a yearly occasion that unites celebration with reflection on the rights and well-being of children in communities and schools. Significance of Children's Day Children's Day has a deeper meaning and embodies the ideals that Jawaharlal Nehru wished to inculcate in the country; it is not just about having fun and celebrating. India emphasises the value of fostering children's potential, defending their rights, and investing in their education and overall well-being by designating a day for them.

The day encourages individuals, communities, and institutions to make investments in children's education, safety, and possibilities by honouring Nehru's legacy and the potential of childhood. A nation's ideals are reflected in the well-being of its children, and prioritising their development and happiness ensures a compassionate, resilient, and bright future for everyone. Celebration of Children's Day 2025 Children's Day highlights that childhood is a unique and significant stage of life by honouring each child's innocence, wonder, enthusiasm, and potential. In addition to tiny presents or tokens to commemorate children's birthdays, schools provide a variety of events, including cultural performances, role-playing games in which students take on the roles of teachers, quizzes, competitions, and entertaining games.

In addition to being enjoyable, school programs emphasise children's rights, welfare, and educational access. The United Nations observes World Children's Day, also known as Universal Children's Day, on November 20. In contrast, India commemorates Children's Day on November 14. It is a day of joy and responsibility because it serves as a reminder to society of the safety, love, support, and opportunities for growth that every child deserves. Quotes of Children's Day 2025 "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man."- Rabindranath Tagore. "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – APJ Abdul Kalam.