TS SSC exam timetable 2026: How to check BSE Telangana Class 10 datesheet?

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, will soon declare the SSC (Class 10) public exams 2026. Once out, the timetable can be downloaded via the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026
TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) is anticipated to announce the TS SSC Class 10 exam datesheet for the 2025-26 academic session soon. Once out, students can download the exam timetable from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The datesheet will consist of exam dates, exam timings, instructions and other details.
 
The TS SSC exams were conducted in March–April last year. The board is anticipated to declare the PDF timetable, followed by the hall ticket and practical exam notifications. 
 
Students are suggested to start revising, according to the tentative timetable and keep checking for official updates. The exams are likely to be conducted in February–March 2026.

TS SSC Exam Time Table 2026: Steps to check and download

1. Go to the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Press on the TS SSC exam 2026 datesheet link on the home page.
3. A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to view the exam dates.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy for further use.

TS SSC Exam Time Table 2026: Exam pattern

The board has two shifts. The first shift is from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. The second shift begins from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The TS SSC board exam is now conducted for 6 subjects instead of 11. English, Hindi, Social Science, General Science, Mathematics, and Telugu are the 6 subjects for which the TS SSC Board Exams 2026 are held.
 
The exam pattern consists of an 80:20 assessment scheme. The external board exam will consist of 80 per cent of the marks, and 20 per cent marks is assigned for the internal assessment. Every subject will carry 100 marks.
 

 

Topics :Telangana boardTelanganaboard examinations

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

