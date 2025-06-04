CUSAT CAT results 2025 to be out today at results.cusat.ac.in; Check time

CUSAT CAT results 2025 Date, Time: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has declared the date and time to announce results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. The results will be released today, June 4, 2025.

The CUSAT has released an official notice stating that Vice Chancellor Dr Junaid Bushiri will declare the CUSAT CAT results 2025 at 12:30 pm today.

Candidates can check and download the CUSAT CAT results 2025 through the official websites – results.cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in.

CUSAT CAT results 2025: Date and time

The CUSAT CAT results 2025 are being released today, June 4, at 12:30 pm.

How to check and download the CUSAT CAT results 2025? Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUSAT CAT results 2025: Visit the official website – admissions.cusat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CUSAT CAT results 2025 link.

Enter your login details, i.e., application number, password and other required credentials.

Click on submit, and the CUSAT CAT results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and print out the document for future reference. Once the results are announced, candidates can participate in the counselling process, which is likely to begin in June. The University will release the official notification, which will mention the counselling schedule, counselling fee, and other important details.

The university conducted the CUSAT CAT 2025 exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 10 to 12, 2025. The exam was conducted to facilitate student admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university. The exam is significant for students who want to get admission in specialised courses, like B.Tech, Marine Engineering, and various postgraduate disciplines. The final answer key has already been released by the university. CUSAT CAT results 2025: Tie breaker If the marks of two or more students tie, the following norms will be applicable (applicable to BTech programmes):

The marks of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the CAT will be considered in the same order. If the tie continues, the total number of correct answers in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry will be considered in the same order. If the tie still continues, then the dates of birth of the candidates in descending order (older to younger) will be considered, and if the tie continues, then the names of the candidates in alphabetical order will be considered. What's next after the CUSAT CAT 2025 results? Once the CUSAT CAT 2025 results are announced, candidates will be invited to participate in the CUSAT CAT 2025 counselling process, which is expected to begin in June.