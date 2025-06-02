JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list

JEE Advanced 2025 results out : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — and logging in using their registered mobile number, application number, and date of birth.
Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam with 332 out of 360 marks. Interestingly, Saksham Jindal, ranked second, also scored 332 marks.
JEE Advance 2025 results: Toppers’ list
JEE Advanced Toppers List (Category-Wise)
Check out the category-wise JEE Advance 2025 toppers list below.
How to check JEE Advanced 2025 results?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the JEE Advanced 2025 results:
- Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
- On the home page, check for the ‘JEE Advanced Result 2025’ link.
- Enter your login details, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Candidates can download and print the result for future use.
Along with the results, the final answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 were released.
Students can use these to cross-check their responses.
JEE Advanced 2025 results: Timing
The results were available online starting at 6:00 AM on June 2. Students can also access results through the site:, results25.jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2025: Details mentioned on Admit card
Here’s the list of details mentioned in the scorecard:
- Marks obtained
- Qualifying status
- Cutoff for 2025
JEE Advanced 2025: JoSAA counselling from June 3
Qualified students can apply for JoSAA 2025 counselling, which starts on June 3.
This process will help them get admission into top engineering colleges.
JEE Advanced 2025 results: Impotant dates
Here’s the important dates for JEE Advanced 2025 results:
Why are the JEE Advanced results important?
The results will help candidates to get admission into :
- IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology)
- NITs (National Institutes of Technology)
- IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology)
- Other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)