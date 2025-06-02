Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list

JEE Advanced 2025 results have been released. Candidates can check their results at jeeadv.ac.in using their login credentials, i.e., mobile number, application number, and date of birth.

College students, students

JEE Advanced results 2025 announced (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JEE Advanced 2025 results out : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today.
 
Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — and logging in using their registered mobile number, application number, and date of birth.
 
Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam with 332 out of 360 marks. Interestingly, Saksham Jindal, ranked second, also scored 332 marks.

JEE Advance 2025 results: Toppers’ list

CRL Rank Name
1 Rajit Gupta
2 Saksham Jindal
3 Majid Mujahid Husain
4 Parth Mandar Vartak
5 Ujjwal Kesari
6 Akshat Kumar Chaurasia
7 Sahil Mukesh Deo
8 Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya
9 Arnav Singh
10 Vadlamudi Lokesh
 

JEE Advanced Toppers List (Category-Wise)

Check out the category-wise JEE Advance 2025 toppers list below.

Rank List CRL Name Total Marks Zone
Open (CRL) 1 Ved Lahoti 355 IIT Delhi
GEN-EWS 2 Raghav Sharma 346 IIT Delhi
OBC-NCL 3 Matcha Balaaditya 338 IIT Bhubaneswar
SC 4 Bibaswan Biswas 337 IIT Bhubaneswar
ST 5 Sumukh M G 334 IIT Delhi
CRL-PwD 6 Chunchikala Sreecharan 333 IIT Madras
GEN-EWS-PwD 7 Gunda Joshmitha 332 IIT Madras
OBC-NCL-PwD 8 Parth Bawankule 331 IIT Bombay
SC-PwD 9 Hemant Godve 329 IIT Bombay
ST-PwD 10 Sangye Norphel Sherpa 329 IIT Guwahati
 

How to check JEE Advanced 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JEE Advanced 2025 results:
  • Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • On the home page, check for the ‘JEE Advanced Result 2025’ link.
  • Enter your login details, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and print the result for future use.
Along with the results, the final answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 were released.
Students can use these to cross-check their responses.

JEE Advanced 2025 results: Timing

The results were available online starting at 6:00 AM on June 2. Students can also access results through the site:, results25.jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025: Details mentioned on Admit card

Here’s the list of details mentioned in the scorecard:
  • Marks obtained
  • Qualifying status
  • Cutoff for 2025

JEE Advanced 2025: JoSAA counselling from June 3

Qualified students can apply for JoSAA 2025 counselling, which starts on June 3.
This process will help them get admission into top engineering colleges.

JEE Advanced 2025 results: Impotant dates

Here’s the important dates for JEE Advanced 2025 results:
 
Mock Seat Allotment 1 June 9
Mock Seat Allotment 2 June 11
Final Choice Locking June 12
Round 1 Allotment June 14
Round 2 Allotment June 21
Round 3 Allotment June 28
Round 4 Allotment July 4
Round 5 Allotment July 10
Final Round for IITs/NIT+ July 16

Why are the JEE Advanced results important?

The results will help candidates to get admission into :
  • IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology)
  • NITs (National Institutes of Technology)
  • IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology)
  • Other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

