Home / Education / News / TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: When and where to check results?

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: When and where to check results?

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 soon. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet for the results

TS Inter supplementary result 2025
TS Inter supplementary result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results for the Intermediate supplementary examination soon, most likely by the third week of June. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet for the results. 
 
A total of 4,88,430 students appeared for the first-year exam across both general and vocational streams. Of these, 3,22,191 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 65.96%.
 
5,08,582 students (general and vocational combined) took the IPE March exam in the second year. 3.33,908 of them passed, resulting in a 65.65% pass percentage. Candidates should visit the TSBIE official website for additional relevant information. 

TS Inter exams 2025: Date and time?

TSBIE Practical supplementary exams date- June 3 to June 6, 2025 (Tuesday to Friday)
 
TSBIE Practical supplementary exams time- 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
 
English Practical Examination (1st-year students)- June 9, 2025 (Monday) at 9 am
 
English Practical Examination (2nd-year students)- June 10, 2025 (Tuesday) at 9 am 
 
Environmental Education Examination- June 11, 2025 (Wednesday) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
 
The theory exams started on May 22 and ended on May 30. The exams were held in two shifts. The 1st year exam was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How to check online?

Step 1: Go to the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
 
Step 2: Press on the “IPASE May 2025 Result" link on the homepage
 
Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other essential details.
 
Step 4: Press on 'Submit' and your TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 will be showcased on the screen
 
Step 5: Download the marks memo and take a printout for later reference. 

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Details mentioned

Student’s name 
Total marks Grade or division Stream (General or Vocational) 
Roll number/hall ticket number 
Marks obtained in each subject 
Status (Pass/Fail). 

TS Inter supplementary result 2025: What's next?

The online results of the TS Inter supplementary results 2025 are provisional.  After the official TS supplementary results 2025 are released, students are encouraged to pick up their Telangana Intermediate marksheet 2025 and pass certificates from their respective schools.
 
Students are encouraged to contact the TSBIE helpline immediately if they see any inconsistencies in the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025. 04024655027 is the number for the help desk.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HBSE compartment exam 2025 date sheet released, check full schedule here

NTA NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key out; raise objections by June 5

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in; Steps to download

MHT CET result 2025 date announced at cetcell.mahacet.org; check schedule

NEET-PG postponed, to be conducted in single shift after SC order

Topics :Telangana boardexam resultsClass 12 results

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story