TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: When and where to check results?

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results for the Intermediate supplementary examination soon, most likely by the third week of June. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet for the results.

A total of 4,88,430 students appeared for the first-year exam across both general and vocational streams. Of these, 3,22,191 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 65.96%.

5,08,582 students (general and vocational combined) took the IPE March exam in the second year. 3.33,908 of them passed, resulting in a 65.65% pass percentage. Candidates should visit the TSBIE official website for additional relevant information.

TS Inter exams 2025: Date and time?

• TSBIE Practical supplementary exams date- June 3 to June 6, 2025 (Tuesday to Friday)

• TSBIE Practical supplementary exams time- 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

• English Practical Examination (1st-year students)- June 9, 2025 (Monday) at 9 am

• English Practical Examination (2nd-year students)- June 10, 2025 (Tuesday) at 9 am

• Environmental Education Examination- June 11, 2025 (Wednesday) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The theory exams started on May 22 and ended on May 30. The exams were held in two shifts. The 1st year exam was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: How to check online?

Step 1: Go to the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Press on the “IPASE May 2025 Result" link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other essential details.

Step 4: Press on 'Submit' and your TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 will be showcased on the screen

Step 5: Download the marks memo and take a printout for later reference.

TS Inter Supply Result 2025: Details mentioned

• Student’s name

• Total marks Grade or division Stream (General or Vocational)

• Roll number/hall ticket number

• Marks obtained in each subject

• Status (Pass/Fail).

TS Inter supplementary result 2025: What's next?

The online results of the TS Inter supplementary results 2025 are provisional. After the official TS supplementary results 2025 are released, students are encouraged to pick up their Telangana Intermediate marksheet 2025 and pass certificates from their respective schools.

Students are encouraged to contact the TSBIE helpline immediately if they see any inconsistencies in the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025. 04024655027 is the number for the help desk.