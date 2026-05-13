Home / Education / News / Datanomics: 24 states record dip in NEET (UG) qualification rates

Datanomics: 24 states record dip in NEET (UG) qualification rates

The cancellation of NEET-UG after the paper leak scandal is expected to hit female aspirants hardest, who form the majority of candidates and qualifiers

neet ug
premium
Between 2019 and 2025, more than 13.3 million students registered for NEET-UG, of which 95 per cent appeared and 56 per cent successfully qualified
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 11:42 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
On May 12, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) – exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses — was cancelled following a paper leak scandal, affecting around 2.27 million candidates. Between 2019 and 2025, more than 13.3 million students registered for NEET (UG), of which 95 per cent appeared and 56 per cent qualified. Out of 36 states and Union Territories, 24 recorded a decline in the share of candidates qualifying out of total appearances in the last two year.   NEET (UG) qualification probability stays strong  NEET (UG) participation rose from 1.4 million in 2019 to 2.2 million in 2025, with 0.8-1.3 million qualifying. 
  Fewer general category candidates taking exam   In 2025, the share of qualified candidates by social composition stood at 64 per cent for General, 61 per cent for OBC, and 52 per cent for SC categories. 
  Qualification rates dip across most states/UTs 
In 2025, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh, and Delhi topped the list of highest decline in the share of candidates who qualified out of those who appeared. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NEET (UG) paper leak: CBI arrests 5, conducts searches across country

Premium

Medical body FAIMA moves Supreme Court after NEET-UG 2026 cancellation

CBSE Class XII results: Overall pass percentage drops to 85.2% in 2026

WBCHSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon; Check time, websites and steps

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026: Punjab Board exam results today? Know more

Topics :NEETNEET examsmedical entranceMedical colleges

First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story