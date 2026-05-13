Datanomics: 24 states record dip in NEET (UG) qualification rates

On May 12, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) – exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses — was cancelled following a paper leak scandal, affecting around 2.27 million candidates. Between 2019 and 2025, more than 13.3 million students registered for NEET (UG), of which 95 per cent appeared and 56 per cent qualified. Out of 36 states and Union Territories, 24 recorded a decline in the share of candidates qualifying out of total appearances in the last two year.NEET (UG) participation rose from 1.4 million in 2019 to 2.2 million in 2025, with 0.8-1.3 million qualifying.