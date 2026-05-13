The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is expected to declare the WBCHSE Class 12 result 2026 tomorrow, on May 14. As per the reports, the West Bengal HS Result 2026 will likely be released via a press conference at 10:30 am, while students will be able to access their marks online from 11:00 am onwards.

Students who appeared for the West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation regarding the WB HS Result 2026 date and time. Once announced, candidates can view their results online through the official result portal.

How to check West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026 online?

Step 1: Visit the official WBCHSE result websites

Step 2: Click "WBCHSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" link on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in your Roll number & Date of birth or registration details as needed. Step 4: Press the submit button. Step 5: Your WB Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard will display on the screen. ALSO READ: CBSE 12th result 2026: How student performance changed after the pandemic Step 6: Download and print the provisional marksheet for later use. How to check WB HS Result 2026 via Mobile App? · Install the “WBCHSE Results 2026” app · Enter your roll and registration number

· Submit details. WB HS Result 2026 passing criteria ALSO READ: NEET to recruitment tests: Why India's competitive exams keep failing To be eligible for higher education, students must receive at least 30% marks in each subject, including the theory, practical, and project components taken together, according to the board's passing requirements. Students must earn at least 30% in each of the theory and practical/project components on their own. WBCHSE Result 2026: Other ways to check scores In addition to the official website, students can also check their results via DigiLocker or SMS. However, it is recommended that students prioritise the official portal to avoid any fraudulent or incorrect links. Those seeking their West Bengal HS Result 2026 should have the admit card, roll number, registration number, and date of birth ready.