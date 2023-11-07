Sensex (-0.21%)
UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key out: Here's everything you need to know

UPSSSC has released the PET 2023 provisional answer key on November 6, 2023. Candidates can also raise questions against the answer key and the final answer key will be released thereafter

college, students

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
The answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC PET 2023 exams can check the answer key at the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the UPSSSC PET answer key on October 28 and October 29, 2023. The exams were held in two sets, i.e., 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
The commission has conducted the examination in 35 districts in the state. Now, the tentative answer key has been released by the selection commission. The UPSSSC PET exams 2023 is an eligibility test for numerous Group B and C positions in the Uttar Pradesh government. 

How to raise objections regarding the published answer key?

The commission has given chances to all the candidates to raise objections against the published answer key. The candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question to raise objections. The last date to raise objections is November 15, 2023. 

After receiving all the objections, the commission will review the objections and release the final answer key. The UPSSSC PET 2023 result will be based on the final answer key.

How to download the UPSSC PET 2023 provisional answer key?

Here are the simple steps to download the UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key:
Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, look for the UPSSC PET answer key and click on it.
Step 3: Then you need to log in with your registration number and date of birth. 
Step 4: A PDF file will open in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can check the provisional answer key and download it for future reference.


According to some reports, this year more than 40 lakh candidates registered for the UPSSSC examination. Last year, the number was around 37 lakh, however, around 25 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

PET 2022 is one of the biggest Paper-Pencil (OMR) based recruitment around the world conducted in over two days by any recruitment body.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

