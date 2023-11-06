BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2 registration started from Nov 5 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is scheduled to begin the registration cycle for the recruitment's second phase for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) today, November 5. Interested applicants can apply on the official site of the commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to register is November 14. Applicants can likewise register with late fees between November 15 and 17. The application correction window will stay open from Nov 10 up to Nov 25.

BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2: Overview

The candidates will be chosen based on the Bihar Teacher Recruitment exam (Bihar TRE 2023), scheduled to happen from December 7 to December 12. The commission expects to fill 69,692 posts for teachers in this recruitment drive. The initial period of recruitment had the objective of filling around 170,000 posts.

These posts are for Secondary School teachings (class 6-8) and Higher Secondary (class 9-10). As well as employing Elementary teachers, Auxiliary Educators, and Higher Optional Prepared educators, there will also be appointments for head teachers in the Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class Welfare departments.

BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2: Steps to follow

Step 1: Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Press the BPSC online application link for school teachers.

Step 3: Now, it will redirect you to a new page where you are required to fill in your details and upload valid documents like ID proof in PDF form.

Step 4: Then, upload the needed documents which shouldn't be less than 100 KB in size and must be in PDF form.

Step 5: View the information and submit it on the BPSC portal.

Step 6: Lastly, submit the fee and wait for the confirmation notification of form submission.

BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2: Insights

A total of 3,436 positions will be filled for English, 2,320 in science for Classes 9 and 10 and followed by 3,423 in Hindi. In Classes 11 and 12, the commission intends to fill up 2,704 positions in non-rashtriya bhasha (NRB) subjects, 1,971 in English and 1,919 in physics.

For unreserved, the regular application fee is R 750 for unreserved and ₹200 for reserved category applicants.