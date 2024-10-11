Delhi University to recruit 575 faculty positions; apply online from Oct 14

Delhi University has issued a recruitment notice for a number of positions, including associate professors, assistant professors, and professors. Candidates who are interested and qualified may apply online at du.ac.in, DU's official website. The official announcement states that the registration period will open on October 14 and end on October 24, or two weeks after the date the ad appears in the employment news, whichever comes first. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The goal of this hiring is to fill 575 openings across various departments. The candidates will be chosen based on how well they perform in the interview. For further information, candidates are encouraged to view the official notification.

Delhi University recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

• Professor: 145 posts

• Associate Professor: 313 posts

• Assistant Professor: 116 posts.

Delhi University recruitment 2024: Educational qualification

Professor: Ph.D. degree in the relevant, related, or concerned field, excellent published work, proof of current research, and at least ten research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals are required.

Assistant Professor: A master's degree with 55% or above is required for assistant professorships. Additionally, the candidate passed the CSIR or UGC's National Eligibility Test (NET).

Associate Professor: A Ph.D. degree in the relevant, related, or concerned fields with a strong academic record; a master's degree with an equivalent grade of at least 55%.

Delhi University recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Individuals who are qualified and interested may apply online at du.ac.in at DU's official website. On October 14, the link to the online applications will become active. For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.

Delhi University recruitment 2024: Registration Fees

• Rs.1500/- for OBC/EWS category and women applicants.

• Rs.1000/- for SC/ST and

• Rs.500/- for PwBD category

• Rs.2000/- for UR.

Delhi University recruitment 2024: Selection Process

When invited for an interview, the shortlisted candidates should bring all original testimonials and certifications as well as a valid photo ID (passport, driver's licence, voter ID, or Aadhaar). At the time of the interview, a set of self-attested photocopies of the certificates and testimonials regarding the experience, credentials, and category, as applicable, listed in the online application form and duly certified by the applicant, should be presented.

Applicants must submit separate applications and pay fees for each post or department they are applying to. Candidates can visit Delhi University's official website for additional relevant information.