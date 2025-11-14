Dharmendra Pradhan launches incubation centre to boost AI in schools

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and incubation centre in DPS RK Puram to integrate AI, cloud computing and applied research into school education.

Developed in collaboration with global software firm VVDN Technologies and Google Cloud, the centre will serve as a shared innovation resource for neighbouring and government schools, extending access to AI tools, mentorship and facilities to promote inclusive growth.

Technologies to be available in the centre include Google Cloud’s unified AI platforms like Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. “VVDN will further provide students with practical learning experiences in emerging technologies such as humanoid and companion robotics (AIBO, Unitree G1), AR/VR glasses, IoT kits and Raspberry Pi systems,” DPS RK Puram said.