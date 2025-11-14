IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2025: How to check results, PO results once out

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be released shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Ahead of the Mains exam on November 29, 2025, the results of the exam, which was held on October 4 and 5, should be made public around the third week of November. The official confirmation is still pending.

Along with relevant information like name, registration number, category, and exam date, the result will show the candidate's Mains qualification status. Later on, the detailed scorecard with sectional and overall grades will be accessible. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill about 5,208 Probationary Officer posts.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025: How to check results when out? • Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. • Press on the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 link on the home page. • A new page will display, where candidates will have to fill in the login details. • Enter on submit, and your result will be showcased. • View the result and download the page. • Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. IBPS clerk mains exams pattern 2025 • Total Questions: 155

• Total Marks: 200 • Duration: 160 minutes • Languages- English and Hindi. Sections: • Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 40 questions, 60 Marks, 35 mins • English Language – 40 questions, 40 Marks, 35 mins • Quantitative Aptitude – 35 questions, 50 Marks, 30 mins • General/Financial Awareness – 40 questions, 50 Marks, 20 mins. About IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 The first stage is to pass the preliminary exam. The final selection process is determined by the Mains exam. Prelim scores are solely used to qualify for the following round; they are not taken into account for the final merit ranking.