About 4 days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link, the call letters are available for download from the official website. This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: How to download?

1. Go to the official website of RRB rrbapply.gov.in

2. Press on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

4. Press on submit, and your admit card will be showcased.

5. View the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

What details are mentioned in the RRB Group D Admit Card?

For candidates taking the test, a document called the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is available. It serves as an official pass for admission to the exam centre and includes all the necessary information for logistics and verification on test day.