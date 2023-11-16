Home / Education / News / Draft UGC norms: One-year PG may be allowed for those with 4-year UG

Draft UGC norms: One-year PG may be allowed for those with 4-year UG

All PG students will be able to change disciplines or switch to alternative modes of learning including offline, distance, online and hybrid, according to draft UGC norms on postgraduate courses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
UGC

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Students with a four-year undergraduate degree may be allowed to pursue one-year masters, and all PG students will be able to change disciplines or switch to alternative modes of learning including offline, distance, online and hybrid, according to draft UGC norms on postgraduate courses.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has prepared a draft curriculum and credit framework for PG courses which will be put in public domain soon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to recommendations made in the new National Education Policy (NEP), for students completing a four-year bachelor's programme with honours/honours with research, there could be a one-year master's programme.

"Seemingly it appears there are three designs of PG such as 1-year master, 2-year master, and an integrated 5-year programme. However, given that in 4-year UG there are bachelor's (Hons.) and bachelors (Hons. with Research), creditization of work experience, combinations of disciplines with emerging subjects such as AI, Machine Learning, etc. makes the number of curricular frameworks much higher. Accordingly, the higher education institutions prepare the curriculum as per the graduate attributes of the programme," the draft norms said.

"A student is eligible for a master's programme in a discipline corresponding to either major or minor(s) discipline in UG programme. In this case, the University can admit the students in the master's programme based on the student's performance in the UG programme or through an entrance examination.

"However, irrespective of the major or minor disciplines chosen by a student in a UG programme, a student is eligible for admission in any discipline of Master's programmes if the student qualifies the National level or University level entrance examination in the discipline of the Master's programme," the draft norms said.

Further, the Commission has proposed enabling students who completed a four-year UG, three-year UG, two-year PG or five-year integrated programmes (UG PG) in STEM subjects to be eligible for admissions into ME, MTech and allied areas.

Students taking up a two-year PG programme have also been provided an exit option after the first year. Such students will be awarded a postgraduate diploma.

"The first degree often makes students think of a different career path that requires a change of subject. Changing direction with a postgraduate degree has its challenges, but NEP gives enough freedom to make it a possibility.

"Irrespective of the major or minor disciplines chosen by a student in a UG programme, a student is eligible for admission in any discipline of Master's programmes if the student qualifies the National level or University level entrance examination in the discipline of the Master's programme, the draft norms said.

Also Read

UGC NET June 2023 answer key likely today; all you need to know about NTA

CSIR NET result 2023 announced: Steps to check scores at official website

PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions

Leaders must maintain discipline, will win Raj polls with unity: Congress

Self-discipline, hard work must for success in life: Influencer Ankit

IIM Bangalore test for admission to MBA courses on November 19, January 28

Medical education regulator defers decision on MBBS seat cap by a year

BECIL recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply for EMT, DEO, and other posts

HBSE extends application deadline to Nov 21 for Class 10, 12 exams 2024

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UGCUGC panel

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story