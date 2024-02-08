DSSSB TGT 2024: Registration begins today for 5118 teacher vacancies

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the online registration procedure for the DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment 2024 today, February 8. Applicants can fill up the application form at dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date to submit the DSSSB TGT form is March 8.

The DSSSB recruitment drive expects to fill 5,118 openings for TGTs in Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Maths, Social Science, Natural Science, Physical Science, English, Punjabi, and drawing.

DSSSB TGT 2024: Fees To apply for DSSSB TGT, applicants should pay an application fee of Rs 100. Female candidates, as well as those from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying any application charges.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment: Eligibility • Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and not beyond 27 years. Age relaxation will apply to applicants from the reserved category. • A bachelor's degree (honors/pass) or equivalent from a legitimate university in the subject for which the applicant is applying, with no less than 45% in total, including one of the school subjects. • The candidate must have a degree in education with a working knowledge of Hindi • The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) should have been passed by the candidate.

• Candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD classes will be permitted exemptions from the essential 45% total at the graduation level. Moreover, applicants having a postgraduate degree in the respective subject will be excluded from the base 45% mark necessity.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2024: How to apply • Go to the DSSSB official website at dsssbonline.nic.in • Look for the “DSSSB TGT Application 2024” link on the homepage. • Fill in the registration procedure and generate the password. • Log in by filling the credentials generated during registration.

• Complete the application form, upload documents

• Submit the DSSSB TGT application form and take a printout for the future.