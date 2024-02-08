WBJEE JELET 2024: Registration window to open today at wbjeeb.nic.in

For the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2024, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is anticipated to begin the online application form filling process today, February 8. Interested applicants can access the registration form by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The last date to enrol for the WBJEE JELET 2024 is till March 11. The WBJEE JELET 2024 test is scheduled to be held on 29 June from 11 am to 1 pm. Applicants can make redresses in the WBJEE JELET 2024 application form from March 13 to 15. Likely, the admit card release date is on June 21.

WBJEE JELET 2024: Fee WBJEE JELET 2024 application fee is Rs 500 for male applicants from the general category and Rs 400 for general female applicants. Male applicants who have a place with the reserved category like Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC-A), Scheduled Tribes (ST), OBC-B, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will have to pay a sum of Rs 400.



Female applicants having a place with SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS categories and third-gender applicants should pay Rs 300 to end the application procedure.

WBJEE JELET: Eligibility Applicants must have passed a Minimum Three years/ Two years (Lateral Entry) Diploma exam with minimum of 45% marks (40% marks if an applicant belongs to the reserved category) in any part of Engineering and Technology. Applicants must have passed B.Sc. Degree from a recognised UGC University, with at least 45% marks (40% marks if there should be a case of applicants having a place with reserved category) and passed through 10+2 tests with Math as a subject. On the other hand, the applicants must have passed B.Voc/3-year D.Voc. Stream in the same or related industry. WBJEE JELET: Overview

WBJEEB will lead a based Common Entrance Test (JELET-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into second year (third semester) of 4-year undergraduate classes in engineering/technology, and pharmacy of various universities, government schools, as well as self-financing engineering & technological institutes in the state of West Bengal.