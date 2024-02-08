BPSC TRE 2024: BPSC releases Bihar teacher recruitment notification

The third phase of Bihar teacher recruitment for 2024 was announced by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The application process is scheduled to begin from February 10 to February 23, 2024. The exam, BPSC TRE 3.0, will be held from March 7 to March 17, with no negative marking.

The recruitment covers teaching positions from class 1 to class 12, with language, general studies and subject-specific sections. Eligibility criteria require declared results for B.Ed, D.EI.Ed, STET or CTET by the application deadline.

Candidates who want to know more regarding the examination can check the detailed information on the official website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. They can submit their application on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 87000 vacancies covering teaching positions from class 1 to 12.

Supplementary Results and Exam Details The various departments' supplementary results have also been included in the recruitment process. The results of the SC-ST department also depend on the supplementary results of the education department.





ALSO READ: 9,218 teachers fined Rs 1.54 cr for committing errors in exam assessment The exam duration is around two and a half hours and there will be no negative marking. The exam will comprise only one paper and then multiple results will be declared. Eligibility Criteria and Application Deadline

Candidates should qualify in the language section to be considered in the merit list. The syllabus of the examination will follow NCERT and SCRT guidelines. The application deadline is aligned with the cutoff date for eligibility. By this time, the candidates’ results should have been declared for B.Ed, D.El.Ed, CTET, or STET (D.EL.ED/B.Ed./CTET/STET).

How to apply online for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024? Here are the simple steps to apply for Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024: Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website, i.e., www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Step 2: Check for the 'Recruitment' or 'Latest Announcements' to check the latest Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024.

Step 3: Check the detailed notification carefully to better understand the eligibility criteria, dates and application process.

Step 4: Check for the online application portal usually onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 5: Submit all the application details correctly as per the instructions.

Step 6: Submit the scanned copies of required documents like educational certificates, photographs, signatures, etc.

Step 7: Review the application before submitting and making the necessary payments for the application fees via the online payment gateway.

What is the age limit for all vacancies? The lower age limit for all the vacancies is 18 years, except for secondary (classes 9, 10), senior secondary (classes 11, 12) and SC, ST welfare schools (classes 6-12). The lower age limit for such vacancies is 21 years.

The upper age limit is 37 years for UR males, 40 for OBC, BC, UR females and 42 for SC/ST candidates.