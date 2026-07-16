DU's first UG seat allocation time: The University of Delhi (DU) will publish the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions today, July 16, at 5 pm.

Candidates can verify their assigned college and program using the official admission portal, ugadmission.uod.ac.in, after completing the CSAS registration and preference-filling process.

For almost two lakh applicants, the DU UG Admission 2026 procedure will begin with the release of marks. Candidates must accept their assigned seats, finish document verification, and pay the admission fee by the deadlines.

DU 2026 admission dates after allocation

Once the first allocation list is declared, candidates must finish every step of the admission method within the provided timeline. The seat acceptance window will stay open from July 16 to July 18, up to 11:59 pm.

The college-level verification of documents will occur from July 16 to July 20, up to 4:59 pm. The deadline to make the payment of the admission fee is July 21, up to 11:59 pm. Steps to download the DU UG admissions 2026 · Go to the official DU UG Admission Portal. · Press on Candidate Login. · Fill in your CUET UG 2026 Application Number and password. · Finish the security captcha. · Click Login and open the First Round Allotment Status link.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026, how to check · Download and save the allotment details for later use. Steps after DU CSAS Seat Allotment 2026 1. Accept the Seat On their dashboard, students need to click the "Accept" option. The deadline for completing this is July 16–18, 2026. A student will lose their seat and be unable to compete in the next rounds if they refuse to accept it. 2. College Verification The particular college will verify the online paperwork and eligibility following acceptance. By July 20, 2026, the college administration will either accept or reject the application.