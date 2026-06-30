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CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 today at official website; how to check

CBSE is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 anytime soon on the board's official websites. The exams for 2026 were held from May 15 to May 21, 2026

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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The CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 is anticipated to be released shortly on the board's official websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The online result is tentative. Students must pick up their marksheets from their respective schools.
 
The dates for the 2026 CBSE 10th second board exam were May 15–21. The results of the CBSE second board exam will be announced in June 2026, the board declared in an official statement dated June 25, 2025.

How to check CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026?

·        Visit the board's website at cbseresults.nic.in
 
·        Press the 'CBSE 10th second term result 2026' link
 
 
·        Fill in required details

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·        CBSE Class 10 result displays on screen
 
·        Download and save it.  Also Read: CBSE relaxes three-language policy, exempts current Class 10 students

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Check via SMS?

·        Send an SMS to 7738299899
 
·        Type in the format CBSE10
 
·        Fill in your roll no, DOB, school number, centre number to get your provisional CBSE 10th result instantly on your phone.

How to download CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 on DigiLocker?

·        Visit the DigiLocker portal or the App
 
·        Sign in using your Aadhaar
 
·        Go to the "Education" or "Search" section
 
·        Choose Marksheet
 
·        Fill in the details
 
·        Download the result and save it for later use.

What to do after the CBSE 10th Second Board exam result 2026?

Immediately after the CBSE Class 10 Second Board (Phase 2) exam results 2026 are released, you should download your updated marksheet, complete your Class 11 admission, and explore your stream alternatives.

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Topics : CBSE result CBSE exam CBSE class 10 results

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:29 PM IST

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