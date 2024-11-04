The admit card for the position of Constable (GD/Trade/Driver) will be made available soon by the Chhattisgarh Police department. Admit cards will be available for download on the official website at cgpolice.gov.in.

According to ToI, November 16 is the date of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 5967 positions in the Police Department.

CG Police Constable admit card 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website of CG Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Visit the recruitment page and open the admit card link provided on the notice board.

Fill in your login details.

Submit and download the CG Police admit card.

CG Police Constable exam 2024: Points to remember

• Candidates will find the PET, PST, DV date and time, and the venue's detailed address on their CG Police Constable admit cards.

• For 5,967 Constable positions, the Chhattisgarh Police is holding a direct recruitment exam.

• At specified locations in Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Surajpur, Dhamtari, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon, the CG Police Constable PET, PMT, and DV will take place on Nov 16.

• After downloading their admit cards, candidates are encouraged to review the instructions for the exam day and the list of documents needed for verification. Additionally, they must verify the venue's address.

• To avoid any issues on the day of the physical exams, candidates must guarantee that all of their personal details, including their name, photo, and signature is correct. Admit card errors must be notified instantly.

About CG Police SI result

• The selection board stated that there were not enough qualified applicants to fill the pending 975 seats, and therefore suggested 959 candidates.

• The Chhattisgarh government's reservation regulations, candidate preferences, and their scores were taken into consideration for creating the final merit list.

• Candidates are encouraged to view the official website for additional information regarding the CG Police recruitment.