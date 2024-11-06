JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility criteria out, candidates now have 3 attempts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 for national and foreign candidates through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the latest updates, the number of attempts at JEE Advanced has been increased to three in three consecutive years; earlier it was restricted to two in two consecutive years.

Eligibility Criteria

Performance in JEE (Main) 2025: The candidates must have been on the list of the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (in all categories) in the BE/BTech paper (paper 1) of JEE Main 2025. The list includes 10 per cent general-EWS, 27 per cent OBC-NCL, 15 per cent SC, 7.5 per cent ST and 40.5 per cent open-category candidates. In every category, there will be a five per cent reservation for PwD candidates.

Category-wise distribution of candidates (including horizontal reservation for PwD candidates

Open: 1,01,250

General-EWS: 25,000

OBC-NCL: 67,500

SC: 37,500

ST: 18,750

The IIT Kanpur candidates stated that the total number of selected candidates can go beyond 2,50,000 in the presence of tied ranks/scores in any category.

Age limit: Candidates interested in appearing on the examination should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST, and PwD candidates must have been given a five-year relaxation which means candidates born on or after October 1, 1995 would be allowed to appear in the test.

More From This Section

Number of attempts: According to the official website, candidates can attempt JEE advanced a maximum of three times in three consecutive years.

Appearance in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination: Another requirement is that candidates must have appeared in Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in 2023, 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Candidates who failed to appear in Class 12 exams before 2023, are not eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2025.

Earlier admission at IITs: The interested candidates must not have been admitted to any IIT under any academic program listed in the JoSAA business rules of 2024 or earlier. Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled after joning any IIT are not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. Those candidates who appeared for the preparatory course in 2024 for the first time are also eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2025.

Candidates allocated to IIT through JoSAA who did not report online or withdrew before the final round of seat allotment or cancelled their seats before the final round can also appear for JEE Advanced 2025.