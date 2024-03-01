Education institutes take the lead in India's sure and steady patent rise





Patent filings in India have increased by 63 per cent since Covid-19 hit the country early 2020. More than 82,811 patents were filed in FY23 compared to 50,659 in FY19. Patent grants increased by over 100 per cent, from 15,283 to 34,134 (chart 2).

More Indians filed patents in the country in FY23 than foreigners for the second year straight, but the majority of patents in force are held by foreigners. The latter account for 111,168 patents compared to 26,165 by Indians.

A fourth of the patents filed in India were in computer science followed by mechanical engineering (18 per cent) and chemical applications, including pharmaceutical (14 per cent).