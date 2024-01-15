FMGE December 2023 admit card to be released today at official website

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had reported a revised date for the admit cards of the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), December 2023. According to the official notice, the FMGE admit card for December 2023 exam is currently planned to be declared today i.e. January 15. At first, it was initially expected on January 12. Using their login credentials, candidates can access their FMGE admit cards on the official website at nbe.edu.in.



"The date of issuance of admit card as mentioned in the information bulletin for FMGE Dec 2023 and in notices published earlier should, therefore, be read accordingly," NBEMS added in the official notice. Candidates should remain updated with the recent information and stick to the revised timetable.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The NBEMS emphasised that admit cards may be given to qualified applicants. If an applicant is seen as ineligible for the test, they won't get an admit card. Applicants must also keep an eye on the official website for updates, and SMS or email alerts will be used to notify them when admit cards are available. The NBEMS further added, "Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by post/email."

FMGE 2023: Paper and pattern On January 20, 2024, the FMGE December 2023 exam will take place. It will be a computer-based test, including an overall of 300 multiple-choice questions. The test is divided into two sections, and students have 150 minutes for every part with a break in between.



It's vital to take note that there will be no negative marking in the FMGE December 2023 test. To pass, applicants should accomplish a minimum score of 50 per cent.

FMGE December admit card 2023: Steps to download Applicants showing up for the FMGE December 2023 exam can follow these easy steps to download their admit cards: Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in. Step 2: Under the examination section, press the FMGE link. Step 3: Pick the FMGE December 2023 option. Step 4: Press the admit card link. Step 5: Enter all the needed details and submit.

Step 6: Download and keep a printout for later usage.