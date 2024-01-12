UGC NET December 2023 Result: NTA revised final result date, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the result date of the University Grant Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) to January 17. As per the updated schedule, the UGC NET December 2023 result is expected to be released on January 17, 2024, which was earlier supposed to be released on January 10, 2024.

The re-examination round organised for candidates was the reason cited behind the delay in the release of the results. Some candidates failed to attend the initially scheduled examination due to adverse conditions and flooding caused by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. The candidates can access their results on the official website, https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The UGC NET result 2023 is released in two phases. In the first phase, the results for the exam were released and in the second phase, the results were released for National Fellowship for Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF), National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste (NFSC), and National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC).

NTA issues public notice The official website of the UGC NET released a Public Notice. In the notice, NTA mentioned that the result of UGC NET December 2023 will be available to students on January 10, 2024. However, due to a re-examination conducted in the interest of candidates, the final result of the examination will be declared on January 17, 2024. Candidates can check the result on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to check the UGC NET December 2023 result? Here are the simple steps to check the UGC NET December 2024 result: First, visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Check for the UGC NET December 2023 result link and click on it.

Enter your login credentials, like your application number and date of birth.

Your result will appear on your screen.

You can check and download your UGC NET December 2023 result for future reference. The National Testing Agency examined 83 subjects in the 292 cities of the country. A total of 9,45,918 candidates took the examination, which was held from December 6, 2023, to December 19, 2023.