FMGE December Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know more

The FMGE December Admit Card 2025 will be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, or NBEMS today, on January 14, 2026. The hall tickets can be checked and downloaded by candidates who have enrolled for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam via the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. The date of the FMGE exam is January 17, 2026.

The availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website will be communicated to candidates by email and SMS notifications. Candidates will not receive their admit cards via email or postal mail. Candidates can visit the NBEMS website for additional relevant information.

How to download the FMGE December admit card 2025? · Go to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. · Press on FMGE December Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page. · A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details. · Press on submit and your admit card will be showcased on the screen. · View the admit card and download the page. · Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

FMGE December exam pattern 2025 One paper with 300 multiple-choice questions makes up the exam. There will be four English-language response options for each question. Out of the four response options offered for each question, candidates must choose the best, most appropriate, or right solution. The exams will be given in two parts that must be completed in a single day. Each section will include 150 questions that must be answered in 150 minutes. The two sections are separated by a planned break. There shall be no negative marking.