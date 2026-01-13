UPSC NDA, NA & CDS exam 2026 schedule out at upsc.gov.in, details here

On April 12, 2026, the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam 1 will take place. There will be two shifts for the exam: one from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The first shift will be dedicated to mathematics, while the second shift will be dedicated to the General Ability Test.
There will be 300 questions in the math test, and it will last 2 hours and 30 minutes, while the General Ability Test will have 600 multiple-choice questions. Only objective-type questions will be included in the papers for every subject.
Indeed, both the CDS and NDA tests have negative marking. According to the guidelines outlined in the question paper, incorrect responses will result in a deduction of marks.